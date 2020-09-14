UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic isn't afraid to fight anybody on planet earth and he made that abundantly clear when asked about the possibility of a titanic clash against former champ Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon in the near future.

Miocic said that if he is offered a fight against "the Beast Incarnate" who's now a free agent following the expiry of his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, he would "take that fight in a heartbeat". Stipe Miocic further stated that if he and Lesnar do end up fighting each other, "it would be an early night" for the former who believes it wouldn't take him long to put Lesnar to sleep.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Stipe Miocic gave his two pennies on the prospect as well as the outcome of a super-fight against Brock Lesnar inside the Octagon.

"Yeah, I'll fight anyone. There's no question. I don't care. I would take that fight in a heartbeat. It would be an early night for me."

When asked if the matchup coming to fruition is a real possibility, Stipe Miocic smiled and said "We'll see."

Check out Van Vliet's interview with Stipe Miocic below:

Since announcing his move to free agency, Brock Lesnar's future has been the subject of widespread speculation and the rumors of a potential return to the UFC started spreading like wildfire. A host of top names from the MMA industry, including the mighty Jon Jones, started calling out Lesnar. Joining the bandwagon now is Stipe Miocic and could you blame him?

Advertisement

Having already cleaned out the entire heavyweight division, the prospect of a new challenge as well as a big-money fight against either Brock Lesnar or former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones naturally intrigues Stipe Miocic way more than the prospect of having to rematch a man he's already dominated and beaten in the past - Francis Ngannou.

What do you guys think about a potential fight between Brock Lesnar and Stipe Miocic? Let us know in the comments section below.