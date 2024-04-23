"It will be in front of 80,000 people" - Jake Paul makes bold prediction on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano title rematch

Jake Paul recently made confident assertions regarding the outcome of the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano title rematch.

The Taylor vs. Serrano rematch will determine the undisputed super lightweight champion, with the Irish champion risking all her titles. It's scheduled as the co-main event alongside the heavyweight boxing match between 'The Problem Child' and Mike Tyson on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The event will be streamed live on Netflix worldwide and will be accessible without any additional fees. This marks the streaming service's debut in broadcasting live combat sports events.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has consistently backed Serrano, even representing her through his own company, Most Valuable Promotions. So, it's pretty evident whom the American will be backing in the upcoming bout.

'The Problem Child' recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) and proclaimed that the Taylor vs. Serrano rematch is a fight of the year contender. He wrote:

"I am declaring that Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 will once again be up for the fight of the year, and it will be in front of 80,000 people, and 10s of millions of people will see it live on Netflix."

He also asserted that the fight would attract record viewership worldwide.

Check out Jake Paul's posts below:

Credits: @jakepaul on X

'The Real Deal' will jump three weight classes from the featherweight division. The rematch is scheduled for ten 2-minute rounds.

In their first encounter in April 2022, Taylor narrowly triumphed over Serrano via a split decision. It marked the first instance of a women's boxing match headlining a card at Madison Square Garden and fully justified its prominence.

Why did Amanda Serrano not participate on Jake Paul's previous card?

Amanda Serrano was left in dismay after being compelled to withdraw from a much-anticipated bout against Nina Meinke in her native Puerto Rico mere hours before its scheduled commencement last month.

'The Real Deal' was sidelined from the Meinke bout due to an eye injury incurred from a chemical mishap during a hair appointment. The cancellation of the fight was announced mere minutes before it was slated to headline the card featuring Jake Paul's match against Ryan Bourland.

Paul announced the news to the audience while inside the ring, mentioning that the £1.1 million generated from ticket sales for the bout would be refunded to customers. Serrano stood close by as 'The Problem Child' spoke to the crowd and was visibly emotional as she exited the venue.

