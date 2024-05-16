“It will give honor to my country” - Denice Zamboanga on becoming the first female MMA world champion in the Philippines

Denice Zamboanga is fully aware of the significance of a victory in his scheduled title fight next month. With that, she is determined to deliver on it.

'The Menace' will challenge for the ONE atomweight MMA world title against reigning divisional queen Stamp Fairtex on June 7 at ONE 167 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zamboanga will try to make history by becoming the first Filipina MMA champion with a win. It is something she said is not going to be easy but she is determined to succeed for the huge windfall it carries for her and the entire MMA scene in the Phillippines.

The 27-year-old T-Rex Martial Arts Training Center standout shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

"Having this ONE Championship championship belt is really a blessing because if I get the championship belt, I will become the first Filipina MMA world champion. So it will give honor to my country."

The title shot at ONE 167 is a long-sought goal of Denice Zamboanga since coming on board ONE Championship in December 2019.

She is coming off back-to-back victories, the most recent of which over Brazilian Julie Mezabarba by unanimous decision in April last year.

Meanwhile, Stamp will be making her first defense of the vacant world title she claimed last September by way of third-round TKO over veteran South Korean fighter Ham Seo Hee.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denice Zamboanga not getting ahead of herself in Stamp showdown

Denice Zamboanga knows she has what it takes to beat Stamp Fairtex and become the new ONE atomweight MMA world champion. She, however, would rather let her action to do the talking for her instead of yapping about it in the lead-up.

The two former Fairtex Training Center teammates will go at it in a title clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand. The Filipino contender will challenge Stamp for her ONE atomeight MMA belt in a scheduled five-rounder.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Denice Zamboanga underscored what her mindset is in the lead-up, including making sure she does not get ahead of herself and training her focus on fight night.

"The Menace' said:

"I don't really want to give any prediction, other than I'll do everything to get the belt home to the Philippines. I respect Stamp. She's such a good fighter, and I wouldn't want to get ahead myself."

The Stamp-Zamboanga title showdown will headline ONE 167, which will mark the return of ONE Championship to the Impact Arena in Bangkok since January last year.