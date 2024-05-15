“That will be awesome” - Filipino star Denice Zamboanga eyes Manila world title defense if she beats Stamp at ONE 167

Denice Zamboanga is already chalking up some ideas if she beats Stamp Fairtex in her first world title fight.

The Filipino star will challenge her close friend and former training partner for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

In an interview on The Sheehan Show via Sherdog, Zamboanga said a world title defense in her hometown of Manila in the Philippines would be at the top of her proverbial bucket list.

"That will be awesome, fighting or defending here in Manila because there have not been many events here in Manila. So that will be awesome," said Denice Zamboanga.

'The Menace' fought seven times in her ONE Championship career, but the only time she fought in front of her home fans was at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December 2022.

She's fought three times in Singapore, twice in Bangkok, and once in Kuala Lumpur. Before she dreams of fighting for a second time in the Philippines, Zamboanga must first get through the biggest fight of her career.

Zamboanga, the number two contender in the women's atomweight MMA division, will try to snatch the gold from Stamp in a matchup of former training partners and forever close friends.

Stamp had Zamboanga as her primary training partner a few years ago when the latter was part of Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. Zamboanga ultimately went back home to Manila in 2022 and joined her older brother Drex's stable T-Rex MMA.

Denice Zamboanga says she has no problems setting aside her friendship with Stamp at ONE 167

She and Stamp may be as close as friends will ever be, but Denice Zamboanga is also ready to set aside that friendship if it means she's getting a world title at ONE 167.

In the same interview, Zamboanga said she's not fighting Stamp just for the sake of fighting. Instead, she's taking on her close friend to achieve her dreams of becoming the ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.:

"Fighting Stamp, yeah, I think it's all about business, right? There's nothing personal. I'm doing it for my gym, to achieve my dream and my goal. Because we're fighting for a championship belt and I want it," said Zamboanga.

