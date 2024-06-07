"It will be a great opportunity" - Sitthichai will be honored to fight Tawanchai again if given the chance

It will be curious to see how a rematch between Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Tawanchai PK Saenchai would turn out, now that they've both evolved into serious killing machines over the last three years.

Legendary Thai striker Sitthichai is the first fighter to have handed Tawanchai his first loss under the promotion via a split decision when they first traded leather in 2021.

Now with both Tawanchai and Sitthichai sitting under the same roof for the first time since their encounter at the ONE 167 Press Conference this year, a rematch between these two former foes is all the fans think about.

Calling for a response from Sitthichai, here's what the Thai veteran had to say about a potential super fight with Tawanchai:

"He's one of the fighters that I highly respect. If I ever get a chance to fight him again, it will be a great opportunity for me. And it will prove whether or not I can beat Tawanchai again or not."

Sitthichai is in dire need of a victory in his next fight against Japan's Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167. Unlike Tawanchai, the Thai veteran is currently trying to get back on track after being on a two-fight losing streak these past two years.

If his plans continue to include a future world title scrum with Tawanchai, then he better bring his A-game against former K1 world champion, Noiri, this Friday.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"I will definitely be able to get redemption and regain my confidence" - Thai superstar Sitthichai hopes for a victory against Masaaki Noiri

Although Sitthichai has not held the undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title yet, he is still considered one of the sport's all-time greats.

Throughout his historic career, 'Killer Kid' has collected almost every accolade in both kickboxing and Muay Thai before joining the ranks under ONE Championship.

A former multiple-world champion, Sitthichai knows how unbecoming of him to be down two fights within the last year.

With an opportunity to fight an elite-level superstar like Masaaki Noiri, Sitthichai hopes he can regain the confidence and support of his fans.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

"This is a great opportunity because he is a very famous fighter. If I beat him, I believe I will definitely be able to get redemption and regain my confidence."