"It will propel me to the belt" - Underdog Noelle Grandjean on the magnitude of a victory against ranked Denice Zamboanga

ONE atomweight MMA athlete Noelle Grandjean wants to cash in on the opportunity of a lifetime against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167.

'Lil Monkey' has fully embraced her underdog status heading into her clash with the second-ranked contender this Friday, June 7, live in US Primetime from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite just fighting last month at ONE Fight Night 22, Grandjean accepted the quick turnaround and courageously stepped in for the injured Stamp Fairtex.

In an interview with ONE, the Thai-French warrior said she wants to make this chance count by stealing 'The Menace's momentum.

"Denice is a top contender. If I get a win against Denice, it will definitely propel me to the belt. It's a big opportunity, so I took it."

Taking on an absolute killer like Denice Zamboanga on short notice is no doubt a huge risk for Grandjean. Then again, it could also be a career-defining moment for the promising 28-year-old.

Despite splitting her first four contests in the world's largest martial arts organization, Grandjean has shown a well-rounded arsenal with her impressive kickboxing and judo skills.

Then again, the same can be said of Zamboanga, who has proven that she can hang with the world's best in striking and grappling.

Noelle Grandjean warns Denice Zamboanga not to underestimate her

While Grandjean admits she's no Stamp Fairtex, it will still be unwise for Denice Zamboanga to look past her.

If the Filipina comes into this fight thinking she already won, Grandjean said she'd be in for a rude awakening.

'Lil Monkey' shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"I'm the replacement of Stamp, you're still fighting a Thai. Let's go have fun and may the best woman win."

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.