"May the best woman win" - Noelle Grandjean thrilled to fill in for Stamp Fairtex against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

ONE atomweight MMA contender Noelle Grandjean has valiantly stepped up on weeks' notice to replace Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The three-sport queen had to bow out after suffering a knee injury in training. 'Lil Monkey' will now take on second-ranked Denice Zamboanga on June 7, live on US Primetime.

Grandjean, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Chihiro Sawada at ONE Fight 22 earlier this month, said the opportunity for a quick turnaround was just too good to pass up.

The French-Thai fighter told ONE Championship:

"I'm just thinking that a lot of people would love to have this opportunity and I can't let this opportunity slide. The universe wants this to happen so I just have to do it."

With a 2-2 slate under the ONE banner, Grandjean has yet to find her stride, especially against top competition. The 28-year-old will now face arguably her stiffest test yet in 'The Menace', who is on a two-fight winning streak.

Plus, she'll be taking on one of the most well-rounded fighters in the promotion without a full training camp.

Noelle Grandjean, though, warned Denice Zamboanga not to take her lightly. She added:

"I'm the replacement of Stamp, you're still fighting a Thai. Let's go have fun and may the best woman win."

Denice Zamboanga grateful to still fight at ONE 167

While her supposed main event world title fight fell through, Denice Zamboanga is glad she can still be part of the stacked event at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a Facebook post, the Filipina warrior gave Stamp well wishes and thanked ONE Championship for giving her a new opponent.

"Let's pray for a faster recovery for our champ. We didn't expect these things to happen. Thank you to all your messages, I'm doing okay. I'm thankful that ONE Championship & Khun Chatri [Sityodtong] has given me a chance to still fight on June 7."

ONE 167 is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.