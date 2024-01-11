The impact that fan support can have on a combat sports athlete’s career is severely underrated and no other fighter knows it better than Jonathan Haggerty.

'The General' had a stellar start to his ONE Championship career by becoming ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in just two fights, but he failed to fend off Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his first defense.

While some fighters would have struggled to find their way back, Haggerty would reach even greater heights by becoming ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, with his fans never wavering in their support.

A few days after he revealed that he had re-signed with the promotion, his supporters were eager to see what awaited Haggerty’s future after his most recent post on Instagram:

“It will be violent”

“I have followed you since you’ve started. I am nowhere near to give advice, but all I can say is congratulations for all of the achievements and whatever you do, don’t go MMA!”

“And stillllll babyyyyyy”

“Let’s gooooooo mate”

“Yes Jonathan. South East Londons’ Number 1”

Who might be next for Jonathan Haggerty?

As it stands, Haggerty has not yet been booked to appear in a ONE Championship card as the promotion’s matchmakers may still be weighing their options.

One name that stands out among the rest is that of Nico Carillo, who is coming off a gigantic knockout win over the legendary Nong-O Hama.

Because of his landmark win, it is believed that Carillo, the winner in his last three bouts, could challenge Haggerty for his spot atop the mountain - if only Muay Thai star Liam Harrison had the authority to make matches happen.