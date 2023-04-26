Francis Ngannou's situation becomes less and less clear as the days go by, but interest in his acquisition remains and ONE Championship are the latest to publicly announce their intent on signing the frightening heavyweight.

Chatri Sityodtong is passionate in making his Asian-based promotion a powerhouse in the world of MMA and strives to pick up huge-name signings in hopes of growing the company. While some signings didn't work out, ONE has managed to salvage the reputation of the arguable GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

During a recent interview, Chatri explained how he has scheduled a sit-down with Francis Ngannou and confirmed that his organization will be able to offer the knockout artist a better deal than anybody else, saying:

"I like Francis, I think he brings a lot to the table. I think he'll have a tough time in our heavyweight division, to be quite frank, which I've said publicly and I think it's a big challenge for Francis. When you look at a guy like Anatoly Malykhin. He's 12-0, was a former Russian national team wrestler, [and has] one-punch KO power.

"He has a bunch of offers on the table, he's waiting for our final offer. I'm gonna meet Francis this Saturday [in] L.A.... For sure, ONE can give him the biggest offer on the table out of all his bids but it has to work for him, it has to work for us."

'The Predator' is one of the greatest free agents in the history of the sport and rightfully has a number of offers on the table. Last time out, the former UFC heavyweight champion defended his throne against the previously unbeaten Ciryl Gane before vacating the title to seek work elsewhere.

Check out what Chatri had to say regarding a potential Francis Ngannou signing in the video below.

Who could Francis Ngannou fight in ONE Championship?

Francis Ngannou is a superstar who will undoubtedly attract attention no matter what he decides to do next, but who is available for him in ONE Championship?

While filled with a number of dangerous competitors, the heavyweight division in ONE arguably has two standout opponents that would be ideal for the Cameroonian's debut bout.

Chatri previously mentioned the undefeated Russian and current LHW champion Anatoly Malykhin as a possible contender, but there is another top challenger. After capturing heavyweight gold last time out, Arjan Bhullar has showcased his prowess in the cage and could be a problematic matchup for Ngannou.

