“I can’t wait to showcase my skills” - Itsuki Hirata eager to make an impact in America with Prime Video

One of ONE Championship’s brightest rising female stars, Itsuki Hirata will be one of the competitors featured on the promotion’s Amazon Prime Video debut on August 26. On that night, up to 200 million subscribers on the platform could witness ‘Android 18’ step into the circle against her tough Chinese challenger Lin Heqin.

Hirata stormed into ONE Championship in 2019 and promptly earned four straight victories; three of which came via finish. Unfortunately, Hirata’s momentum was slowed following a split decision loss to Jihin Radzuan at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-anniversary extravaganza.

Ready to get back into the win column, Hirata spent some time training with world-class gyms in the United States. Speaking to ONE Championship, Hirata displayed her excitement for the opportunity to showcase her skills in front of the North American crowd at ONE on Prime Video 1.

“I’m very happy that I can showcase [my skills] not only to the fans in Asia, but also to the fans worldwide. I felt the impact of cross-border broadcasts, especially when the audience in the US recognized me and talked to me.”

Itsuki Hirata continued to discuss her excitement about competing for the American audience on the global stage, saying:

“I know American people love to get excited by combat sports, and I’m very excited to perform for them. Of course, I can’t wait to showcase my skills to the fans globally because the broadcast on Prime Video will allow more people around the world to watch.”

Itsuki Hirata on the brink of becoming a global superstar

There’s no limit to what Itsuki Hirata is willing to do in order to get back in the win column. The loss to Jihin Radzuan no doubt stung and served as a wake-up call for the 22-year-old Japanese judoka. She even traveled thousands of miles from Tokyo to New York City to spend her training camp at the renowned Serra BJJ Academy, owned and operated by the legendary Matt Serra.

‘Android 18’ trained alongside notable athletes such as Katlyn Chookagian of the Serra-Longo Fight Team. Hirata believes her time spent on the mats in America has taken her fighting skills up a notch.

Will it matter against Lin Heqin, a long and rangy striker the likes of which Hirata has had trouble with in the past? Only time will tell.

But there’s no denying Hirata is one of the most talented rising atomweights in ONE Championship, and an electric performance in front of a primetime North American crowd at ONE on Prime Video 1 should boost her stock to meteoric levels.

