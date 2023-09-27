Itsuki Hirata recently shared her prediction for the ONE Fight Night 14 main event between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

On Friday, September 29, ONE Championship will host a female-led event inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. In the main event, Stamp and Ham will go toe-to-toe with the interim women’s atomweight MMA world title up for grabs.

In March this year, Ham extended her promotional record to 3-0 by securing a unanimous decision win against Itsuki Hirata, leading to her upcoming title fight.

As a result, Hirata was asked for a prediction about Stamp vs. ‘Hamzzang’ during an interview with MMA Mania.

‘Android 18’ responded by saying the following:

“I predict this fight will be a knockout by Stamp. She’ll destroy Ham with her strikes.”

Ham Seo Hee made her ONE Championship debut in September 2021, defeating Denice Zamboanga by split decision. There was controversy surrounding the result, leading to an immediate rematch in March 2022, which Ham won by unanimous decision.

‘Hamzzang’ has been considered a potential title contender since joining ONE. Earlier this year, she validated those expectations with her impressive performance against Itsuki Hirata.

As for Stamp Fairtex, she’s one of the most accomplished athletes on the roster.

At 25 years old, the Thai superstar has established a historic resume featuring the following world titles - atomweight Muay Thai, atomweight kickboxing, and Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship.

Stamp locked in her upcoming title shot by defeating Alyse Anderson with a second-round body-kick knockout in May.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline the female-led event featuring three world title matchups and a must-see special-rules bout.

ONE Fight Night 14 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.