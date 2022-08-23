“My coach said I don't have the stamina for striking” - Itsuki Hirata prepping deeper gas tank for Lin Heqin

Following the first loss of her mixed martial arts career, Itsuki Hirata decided to broaden her horizons. The young MMA prodigy traveled to the United States to work with some of the country’s best combat sports gyms, including the team run by none other than former welterweight world champion Matt Serra.

‘Android 18’ discussed her time working with Team Serra during a recent interview with ONE Championship. Hirata was surprised to find that most of the team members were familiar with her through her social media channels. While grateful for being recognized, it inspired her to work even harder while there.

“Even though there’s no single Asian in the gym, the fighters I met there for the first time often know of me and follow my Instagram. I was grateful, but at the same time, this put pressure on me to work harder to meet their expectations.”

Intent on honing her striking skills, Hirata revealed that stamina was the biggest challenge she faced.

“My coach said I don't have the stamina for striking, so I've been strengthening it by training nine minutes per round.”

Fans will get the opportunity to see if all the hard work pays off when Itsuki Hirata returns to the circle to face Lin Heqin as ONE Championship debuts on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

Itsuki Hirata wants to run back her only loss inside the circle

After an illness took Itsuki Hirata out of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix in 2021, ‘Android 18’ was ready to bounce back at ONE’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X.

Intent on moving her record to 5-0, Hirata would instead suffer the first loss of her ONE career. She found herself on the wrong side of a split decision against Jihin Radzuan.

It was a big win for ‘Shadow Cat’, who now carries an impressive record of 7-2 inside the circle and sits as the No.5-ranked women’s atomweight contender. Still fuming from the loss, Hirata expressed her desire to run back the fight in the future.

“I definitely want a rematch with Jihin Radzuan, if not now, then somewhere down the road. I feel like I was not able to represent myself well in the first fight and what I’m really capable of. We have to settle our unfinished business, and in the next fight, I will surely win. It cannot end like this. We have to fight again.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard