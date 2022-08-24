“The strong mentality” - Itsuki Hirata says she forged her skills through ‘fierce’ training

Itsuki Hirata has conditioned her mind to overcome obstacles through what she called ‘fierce’ training, which will be the key to her success come fight night with Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1.

‘Android 18’ has brushed off her split-decision loss against Jihin Radzuan and is looking towards the future with newfound optimism. She has combined forces with her 'Krazy Bee team' and elite Thai boxing coaches from New York to become a stronger version of herself both mentally and physically.

The Japanese star spoke to ONE Championship about what would be the most dangerous weapon in her arsenal heading into her atomweight match with Heqin. The 22 year-old superstar said:

“The strong mentality to be able to switch tactics at any time during a round. It is from the mentality of how to manage your mind during hard practice. I’ve gained it by defeating myself when in fierce training.”

In a previous interview, Hirata had spoken about the difficulties of overcoming failure when she was defeated by Radzuan at ONE X earlier this year.

With the support of her family, the Tokyo native left home and traveled overseas to strengthen her mindset by sharpening her boxing and jiu-jitsu skills. Her improved skillset has given her a much-needed confidence boost which comes through loud and clear through her demeanor.

As seen on Instagram, her coaches have been pushing her past her limits, conditioning Hirata’s mind to adjust and find solutions to new challenges that may come her way.

Fans are excited to see how far the Japanese judoka has come as she confronts her new challenger inside the circle on Friday, August 26.

Itsuki Hirata reunites with strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan pre-fight week

Itsuki Hirata finds inspiration wherever she can get it. Entering fight week, Hirata had the opportunity to meet her idol, ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan, at Evolve MMA in Singapore.

Itsuki Hirata shared her experience with a picture and short video of their first encounter in the gym while gushing in each other’s presence. The clip had many fans taking to the comments section to express their joy and excitement over the heart-warming meeting with a long line up of heart emojis.

The 22 year-old judoka expressed her gratitude online with the caption:

“champ strength and kindness is really great. I'm glad I met you before the fight. Thank you so much😌❤️‍🩹💥”

