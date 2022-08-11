“I want to get revenge” - Itsuki Hirata still has Jihin Radzuan loss on her mind ahead of Lin Heqin fight

Itsuki Hirata is one of MMA’s biggest prospects. Upon entering ONE Championship following a successful stint on the Japanese TV show Fighting Agent War, ‘Android 18’ delivered four straight show-stopping performances against Angelie Sabanal, Rika Ishige, Nyrene Crowley and Alyse Anderson, three of which saw her collect stoppage wins.

Hirata suffered her first setback at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-anniversary celebration. On that night, Hirata met Malaysian fighter Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan. Entering the bout with a 6-2 mixed martial arts record and nearly 20 victories in Muay Thai, Radzuan proved to be a tough matchup for the young Japanese prodigy.

Speaking on the only blemish in her combat sports career, Hirata shared her desire to run it back with Radzuan while discussing the bout with ONE Championship.

“I want to get revenge on her because I don’t want to let her be over me. I believe that I’m superior to her and will prove it the next time I face her in the circle. I’m going to show the huge difference – not by decision, but by finishing her.”

In case Itsuki Hirata’s ill-intent was not conveyed enough in her comments, she left no question regarding how she feels about the ONE X bout and Radzuan as a fighter.

“She is not on my level. I should not have lost the fight.”

Itsuki Hirata’s family lifted her up following the first loss of her career

Following the devastating split decision loss to Jihin Radzuan at ONE X, Itsuki Hirata returned to Japan feeling like it was the end of the world.

Hirata said that her family helped to keep her chin up and inspired her to venture to the United States to train.

“When I came back to Japan [after the loss], my family told me, ‘It’s not the end,’ even though I had thought it would be the end of the world if I lost. But this loss lifted me up to the view that I must push myself more by going to train in the USA.”

Hirata traveled to America, training at world-class gyms including 10th Planet in California and Team Serra in New York. There, she was able to train with a variety of fighters that she would not typically have access to training in her native Japan.

“I went [to the USA] because there is a wide range of athletes. There are many athletes with a long reach, height, and many female athletes. I thought, ‘I’m going to compete against non-Japanese athletes, so let’s go train abroad and challenge the people I’ve never experienced.’”

