“The beach every weekend” - Itsuki Hirata on her experience training in the United States

Japanese Judoka Itsuki Hirata has been getting prepared stateside for her ONE on Prime Video 1 fight, training out of the legendary Serra-Longo Fight Team to ready herself for battle against China's Lin Heqin.

While training in New York, 'Android 18' discussed some of her favorite places to visit while living there. In an interview with ONE Championship, the 22-year-old said:

"I love to chill on the beach and go to the beach every weekend. My gym in New York is close to Times Square, so I always walked to Times Square after practice and took the train to go home. I felt that Times Square is like a more crowded version of Shibuya in Tokyo."

Those comments are understandable because, after all, who doesn't love Times Square and the beach? According to Hirata, the best of both of these places is the ambiance and atmosphere.

"Yes, the atmosphere is good! And everyone is very positive and seems to be living life."

Hirata has completed her time training in America and will soon be flying for her fight in Singapore, where she will face 'MMA Sister' Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Why did Itsuki Hirata train at Serra-Longo?

Judo expert Itsuki Hirata was undefeated in ONE Championship, sporting a perfect 5-0 record, before suffering defeat this year. Against Jihin Radzuan, she suffered a close-fought decision loss, marking the first of her career.

Wanting to make a huge impression in her comeback fight, she moved her training stateside to train at the Serra-Longo gym. The gym has trained fighters like Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman, among others.

In an interview with ONE, she explained that she wanted to prepare for this fight academy because it would help specifically against taller and longer striker Lin Heqin.

“I'm training so hard that I can handle being hit by [powerful] shots while I’m working on developing my ground and striking skills every day.”

The 22-year-old also noted that she wants to improve her overall game for future endeavors in the ONE atomweight division. Speaking to Combat Press, Itsuki Hirata said:

“There are many athletes with a long reach, height, and many female athletes. I’m going to compete against non-Japanese athletes, so let’s go train abroad and challenge the people I’ve never experienced."

'Android 18' will look to bounce back after her only career loss when she faces Heqin on August 26.

