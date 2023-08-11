"Izzy can be the Undertaker?" - UFC not allowing Polyana Viana to walk out in 'Naruto' cosplay splits MMA Twitter

It's no secret that Polyana Viana is a massive fan of cosplaying her favorite anime characters and often shows off her impressive dress-up skills on social media.

With the UFC women's strawweight contender booked to face Iasmin Lucindo at UFC Vegas 78 this weekend, it's unsurprising that the Brazilian wants to walk out sporting some of her favorite 'Naruto' cosplay gear. However, the promotion has denied all her requests so far.

According to MMA journalist Alex Behunin, Viana was even denied walking out with a Naruto-themed bandana. He confirmed the news in a recent tweet, and fans flocked to the comments section to make their opinions known.

She has been denied every time

Polyana Viana on her love for cosplay and not being allowed to walk out wearing anime roleplaying gear

Polyana Viana is a hardcore anime fan and loves to dress up as her favorite characters from her favorite shows. While her obsession with cosplaying is well known, she's struggling to get the UFC's green light to walk out for a fight sporting an anime-cosplay look.

In the past, Viana has scorched the internet with her mind-boggling Naruto cosplay videos. However, it seems her favorite character to cosplay is from an anime called 'Demon Slayer.'

During the recent UFC Vegas 78 pre-fight press conference, Polyana Viana revealed her favorite character to cosplay and stated:

"I think all of them... Hold on, Uzui from Demon Slayer."

Upon being asked about the chances of her walking out dressed as an anime character, Polyana Viana stated:

"I've tried so many times. I've actually asked to come in with a bandana. They've never allowed it... I've even tried [asking] to wear a Naruto bandana, but I can't. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that does not allow it. I've tried so many times, but they never let me do it. If I could, I definitely would."

Watch the full interview below: