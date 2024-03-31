"Izzy isn’t coming back to MW" - Fans react as rumors of Sean Strickland vs. Kamaru Usman at UFC 302 divides MMA internet

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on the rumors circulating around a possible matchup between Sean Strickland and Kamaru Usman at UFC 302.

UFC 302 is set to take place on June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The promotion returns to Prudential Center in 2024, following UFC 288, which featured Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo in May last year. UFC 302 will be the 10th UFC event at the renowned arena, going back to 2007.

MMA reporter Jeremy Donald recently took to X and shared the news:

Fans were unconvinced and quickly rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Anything to keep Strickland away from that rematch. It's gross.''

''Izzy isn't coming back to MW'.'

''Guess they figure it's a relative easy way to push Usman into the title discussion at 185.''

The former middleweight champion, Strickland first locked horns with Usman in the preliminary card of UFC 210. Usman's wrestling prowess and raw punching power totally overpowered Strickland, who won the bout via unanimous decision.

In his most recent octagon outing, Strickland failed to defend his middleweight belt against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 on Jan. 20. After a fiercely contested five rounds, Du Plessis was declared the winner by a split decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

Meanwhile, unable to regain his welterweight title from Leon Edwards, Usman advanced to the middleweight division and faced Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The former welterweight champion stepped in on 11-day notice and forced a highly competitive fight out of Chimaev. However, he eventually lost the bout via a majority decision.

Sean Strickland seeks a rematch against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland is convinced that he was robbed of a win at UFC 297 against Dricus du Plessis and wants to run it back. Many people, including UFC CEO Dana White, believed that 'Tarzan' should have won the judges' vote after the bout. The South African, however, was declared the winner by a split decision, according to the official scorecards.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Strickland criticized the judges for being harsh to him. While challenging 'Stillknocks' to a rematch, he said:

"We all know I won. I went to Canada, you guys. I went to Canada and fought in front of the commies, and they shafted me. Dricus wants it, I want it. Win the title like a man, my friend... Let's run this s**t back. Settle it like men. That's all I'm trying to say."

