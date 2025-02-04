"Izzy could join them" - Fans react looking back at the time when Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland ran into each other at a gas station

Fans have reacted to a recently resurfaced video capturing an unexpected encounter between UFC fighters Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland at a gas station. ESPN MMA posted this throwback to Instagram, leading to a flurry of comments.

In July 2022, Pereira and Strickland squared off at UFC 276, with 'Poatan' winning the bout via first-round knockout. The two have developed a surprising friendship. Their camaraderie is evidenced in the fact that they've since trained together, and Pereira has even cornered the former middleweight champion.

Check out the clip of Alex Pereira meeting Sean Strickland at a gas station below:

Reacting to the post, a fan called for Israel Adesanya to join the duo and squash prior beefs, writing:

"Izzy could join them. I would love to see that power trio"

Another fan joked that Strickland and Pereira should do more content together:

"Their podcast would feed villages"

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira meeting Season Strickland [Screenshots via @espnmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland's coach defends Alex Pereira cornering him at UFC 312

Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, has addressed the decision to have Alex Pereira in Strickland's corner for the upcoming UFC 312 bout against Dricus du Plessis. Nicksick emphasized that Pereira's inclusion is based on mutual respect and his valuable experience, rather than any publicity motives.

Strickland and Pereira, once opponents in the octagon, have developed a strong training partnership. They have trained together extensively, with Strickland even assisting Pereira in preparation for 'Poatan's' title defense against Khalil Rountree Jr.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Nicksick explained that Pereira's presence in the corner was a practical choice, especially since Johnny Eblen was unavailable:

"He [Alex Pereira] was going to be out there [anyway] and it was just one of those things where I was looking at the corner... Johnny Eblen couldn’t make it out and it was just a matter of convenience."

Nicksick also highlighted the trust between Strickland and Pereira, noting:

"These are two guys who really trust one another... it’s more about the comfortability in your corner. Sean basically fights in the back to get his eyes, rhythm and timing on point – so who’s better to be back there to help you warm up than Alex freaking Pereira."

Check out Eric Nicksick's comments below:

