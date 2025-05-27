"Izzy killed it" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya channels his inner Booker T during hilarious training moment with Alexander Volkanovski

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently channeled five-time WCW champion Booker T in a hilarious skit in the gym. In the video, 'The Last Stylebender' looked to be teaching UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski the two-touch side kick. When 'The Great' hit the technique perfectly on the heavy bag, Adesanya reached out his hand for a high-five.

Volkanovski didn't seem to have noticed it and left his fellow world champion hanging. With his hand hanging in the air, Israel Adesanya then decided to mimic Booker T's spin-a-roonie move in the WWE ring.

Fans are absolutely loving this content, with @0R00111 saying:

"Izzy killed it 🤣🤣🤣"

Meanwhile, @Michael4mcd said:

"Coolest thing Izzy has done since beating Alex"

When Israel Adesanya stopped press interview to address Booker T in the crowd

It's quite undeniable at this point that Israel Adesanya is a huge pro wrestling fan. From his Undertaker-inspired walkout at UFC 276 to his flashy antics in the cage, he finds every opportunity to pay homage to his wrestling heroes.

One wholesome moment was when the former two-time UFC middleweight champion stopped a UFC 271 post-fight press conference mid-way to address the presence of Booker T in the crowd. He even chanted the famous "five time, five time, five time, five time, five time" line by the wrestling legend.

In a later interview with wrestling media personality Chris Van Vliet, 'King Booker' talked about the wholesome incident and how it felt to have a UFC champion as his fan. He said:

"It felt really cool, you know, because he wasn't even talking to me. He was talking to someone else. And he noticed me and totally was like, 'Wait a minute, is that Booker T?!' [laughs] And he lost his train of thought!"

