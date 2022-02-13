Watch: Israel Adesanya's surprise at seeing WWE veteran Booker T amidst journalists at UFC 271 post-fight press conference

Israel Adesanya was completely taken aback when he saw WWE Hall of Famer Booker T among media members at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference.

The former WCW and WWE champion made sure he asked Adesanya a question while he was there.

Watch Adesanya’s reaction to seeing Booker T at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference below:

While the middleweight champion is currently one of the biggest names in MMA, he has always been a big fan of pro wrestling. 'The Last Stylebender' expressed interest in making the transition to WWE during an interview with BT Sport last year.

At UFC 271, Adesanya successfully defended his title for the fourth time following a unanimous decision win over Robert Whittaker.

Robert Whittaker eyes trilogy fight with Israel Adesanya after UFC 271 loss

Israel Adesanya had previously defeated Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in October 2019, knocking out the then-champion in the second round of their bout.

In their latest meeting at UFC 271, 'The Reaper' failed to reclaim the title but delivered a much better performance with the fight going to a decision (47-48, 47-48, 46-49).

Robert Whittaker showed some major improvements in his game and he is certain that he and Adesanya will cross paths once again in the future. Speaking at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, the former champion felt that a trilogy bout between the two was inevitable:

"Honestly, a third fight between me and Izzy is inevitable. It's inevitable because I am gonna stomp anybody who comes in front of me again and he knows that too. That is why he said 'I will be seeing you in the future.' And I don't see him losing the belt anytime soon. He is good. I think I am the person to beat him. Yeah, my mission stays the same. Beat the next guy in front of me... Get back in the gym and do what I do with a great team."

Watch Robert Whittaker discuss a trilogy bout with Israel Adesanya at the UFC 271 post-fight press conference below:

As opposed to their original bout in 2019, Robert Whittaker tried to utilize his wrestling throughout the fight, occasionally taking his opponent to the mat. However, he was not able to hold the champion down with much success.

Edited by Aziel Karthak