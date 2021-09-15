"Izzy started this" - Derek Brunson says he's 'a responder,' blames Israel Adesanya for social media beef

Derek Brunson claims he isn't responsible for the recent back-and-forth with Israel Adesanya on social media. According to the UFC veteran, Adedsanya started picking on him on social media. Referring to himself as a 'responder,' Brunson claimed he only got involved because the champ dragged him into it.

"You know, even before the fight, he said something like 'I gave you guys a blueprint' or something like that. You know, even before the fight, he had this picture of me or video of him kicking me. So, you know, like if we get back to who started this, whenever we get deep into it, we know that Izzy started this you know. I'm just a responder and I know my abilities," Derek Brunson said.

Check out Derek Brunson's interview with MMA Fighting below:

Following his submission win over Darren Till, Derek Brunson decided to call out Israel Adesanya for a rematch. In response, 'The Last Stylebender' took to social media to remind Brunson about their first fight. Adesanya also took a dig at Derek Brunson's surname in the process, referring to him as a "bum...son."

Calm down…boy.

You still a bum…son. pic.twitter.com/8LymB7PLm3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 4, 2021

Derek Brunson envisions a finish against Israel Adesanya in potential rematch

Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson fought each other at UFC 230 in 2018. 'The Last Stylebender' emerged victorious by knocking out Brunson towards the end of the first round. The middleweight contender now hopes to return the favor in a potential rematch. Brunson wants to use his wrestling to take Adesanya to the ground and finish him there.

"I know given the chance on the ground, I’m looking to do mass damage. I’m looking to finish the fight. I’m looking to get him out of there. He’s going to be tested like he’s never been tested before where he fought Jan Blachowicz — Blachowicz was just content with controlling him. I’m going to be looking to finish,” Brunson said.

What needs to happen is Israel Adesanya vs Derek Brunson 2 in Auckland, New Zealand. The statement I need to make, needs to be done in his backyard! 😤😤😤 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 7, 2021

Also Read

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh