Jack Catterall calls out Ryan Garcia after his rematch win against Josh Taylor: "I'll beat him"

Jack Catterall has his sights set on Ryan Garcia after securing a big win over the weekend.

Both men are generating a buzz in the combat sports world after their big recent wins albeit with some distinct differences between the performances as well.

Catterall is on the heels of a unanimous decision win last Saturday over Josh Taylor to tie up their series at one win apiece. This was a huge conquest over a former undisputed champion at light welterweight and the victory in Leeds, England sets Catterall up well going forward.

Garcia garnered a majority decision win over WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney but was not eligible to win gold after coming in overweight. Despite securing multiple knockdowns and an impressive upset, 'KingRy' has since been immersed in controversy after a pair of drug test failures for Ostarine have popped up since the Haney victory.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson tweeted out the Catterall to Garcia callout via his personal X page. Per the tweet from @MichaelBensonn, Catterall said:

"Any weight Garcia feels good at, I'll beat him at."

Check out the Jack Catterall callout tweet to Ryan Garcia below

Expand Tweet

Jack Catterall and what could be next for him

The 30-year-old seems to have a few options available to him going ahead even if that targeted Ryan Garcia fight were to not materialize as he desires.

Catterall has also indicated a level of interest in fighting a current champion at light welterweight in Teofimo Lopez.

For that to even be possible, Lopez must first get past the challenge of Steve Claggett and successfully defend his WBO gold on June 29.

The native of the United Kingdom seems to be eyeing down major gold of some sort after his widely controversial points loss in the first Josh Taylor fight saw him fall short of becoming undisputed world champion at 140 pounds.

This focus would also presumably include Devin Haney who, as mentioned earlier, is still WBC champion despite his Garcia loss as the pre-fight weight discrepancy for 'King Ry' prevented him from winning the belt.

As far as a Josh Taylor trilogy, Jack Catterall seems willing to entertain it if it's on the table and what the fans are clamoring for. But as mentioned, the man who has collected intercontinental and British titles is looking to ascend to that level of world champion as he continues to climb the ladder within the sweet science.