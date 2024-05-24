Devin Haney took a moment to mock Gervonta Davis for supporting Ryan Garcia amid reports of multiple drug test failures.

Garcia has now failed two drug tests for the banned substance Ostarine in the wake of his fight with Haney. Ryan Garcia came in overweight to the bout and exhibited seemingly unhinged tendencies but shocked the world. Garcia knocked down Haney multiple times en route to securing a majority decision win over the 140-pound champion and handing Devin Haney his first pro boxing loss.

Taking to his Instagram page, the WBC super lightweight champion shared a screenshot of a since-deleted tweet from Davis that came yesterday evening. The message in question saw 'Tank' Davis use the term he (referring to former adversary Garcia) stated via his personal X page:

"He didn't cheat.."

Haney applied multiple laughing emojis overtop of the Davis tweet that the lightweight knockout artist subsequently wiped from the latter's social media. This Instagram message from Devin Haney was shared to X by boxing journalist Michael Benson with people talking about it across multiple social media platforms.

Check out Haney's mocking response to Davis' support of Garcia below:

Expand Tweet

Devin Haney and his response to Garcia's drug tests

The 25-year-old does not believe Garcia's claims of innocence or tainted tests/ supplements are at play in this situation.

'The Dream' has claimed that the team surrounding 'KingRy' knew he would test positive which is why they did a hair test on Garcia. This hair test quip was referenced by Garcia's legal team in a statement released after being relayed through Ariel Helwani's X account after the B-sample fiasco for their client.

The California native is not just upset with Garcia, but also turned his ire towards his opponent's promoter. Oscar De La Hoya was called several expletives by Haney who intimated the Golden Boy Promotions titular figure had not been answering his phone and intimating he still owed some money from his April 20 fight versus Garcia.

Devin Haney has been looking to not just have this bout overturned to a no contest, he has gone as far as to change the fight decision to a loss via disqualification for Garcia. In this way, Haney can regain his spotless professional boxing record.

At this time, there is no word on what the New York State Athletic Commission's decision will be as they were the ones responsible to oversee the bout.