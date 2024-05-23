"There is always an excuse" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia's legal team's statement following drug test result

Ryan Garcia and the Ostarine saga continue with the B sample test from his Haney fight last month turning up positive.

This is per prolific boxing journalist Dan Rafael, who was the first to report the news of this secondary test result. The details follow initial findings of the banned substance from VADA testing following his massive win on April 20 over the WBC super lightweight champion Haney.

In the wake of this latest permutation of the Garcia drug testing story, acclaimed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to X to relay a statement from Ryan Garcia's legal team regarding this news.

Multiple X users rushed to respond to this lengthy statement that was attributed to Paul Greene, Matt Kaiser, Darin Chavez, and Guadalupe Valencia.

@TommyGuncars said:

"There is always an excuse"

@brokedownpalac4 stated:

"Don't worry guys, we did our own testing and he passed so it's fine"

@BEAThepresscfc quipped:

"The canelo excuses"

[Images Courtesy: @arielhelwani tweet thread on X]

Check out the relaying of the statement from Garcia's litigious personnel below

Expand Tweet

Ryan Garcia and his response to the B-sample findings

The 25-year-old competitor has been embroiled in controversies both before and after this fight. Ryan Garcia missed weight, trolled the world into thinking he had lost his mind, and has been facing the residual effects of these drug test results since the seismic victory a few weeks back by way of a majority decision over the previously unbeaten Devin Haney.

Garcia posted several screenshots from his X to his Instagram page responding to the recent developments. The surging star commented on how he didn't care if he never made money again with boxing, that it's a loss to others and not to him, as well.

The California native also had a screenshot in all caps that said he f****** loves steroids followed by a message stating he is happy and that it's all about positive vibes only.

Ryan Garcia seems upbeat all things considered but in all likelihood, the near future does not seem to bode well for him. The New York State Athletic Commission oversaw this Garcia versus Haney fight with many making the inference that the fight result may be overturned to a no contest with this second Ostarine finding.

'KingRy' has intimated before that a conspiracy is afoot which resulted in these errant test results. The onus is now on Ryan Garcia to prove that these Ostarine findings were from contaminated tests as the combat sports world awaits to see the deliberation from NYSAC on what type of suspension or penalty Garcia is likely to have volleyed his way now.