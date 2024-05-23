Jack Catterall warns Josh Taylor to behave before their final press conference - "He'll get another slap"

Jack Catterall will be eager to prove beyond all doubt that he is the better man when he faces off against Josh Taylor on May 27. The pair previously faced off in 2022, where Taylor secured a split-decision victory after a competitive bout.

But the result was shrouded in controversy, with many believing that Catterall should have been crowned the new undisputed light welterweight champion. Two years have passed since their clash, and the much-anticipated rematch will have no titles on the line, with bragging rights up for grabs instead.

The build-up to the second fight has been volatile, with the bad blood between the two boxers evident for all to see. At a press conference in February, Catterall was captured slapping 'The Tartan Tornado' after the Scotsman tried to hand him a coloring book and crayons.

Ahead of their final press conference, which takes place today (May 23), the Manchunian has shared a stern warning with his opponent to remain on his best behavior.

He was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said this:

"He didn't say anything to me yesterday, didnt have a word to say. I don't know how he's feeling or what's going through his mind. I don't really care. I'm focused on me. Listen, if he brings that daft energy again he'll get another slap. But for right now, he's quiet and that works for me."

Watch Jack Catterall's interview below from 3:40:

Josh Taylor eager to step into the ring against Jack Catterall once more

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall are scheduled to face off in a grudge match on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

While Catterall hopes to rectify the result of their first fight after suffering a split-decision defeat, Taylor hopes to prove that he truly is the better boxer.

The former undisputed light welterweight champion will be entering the ring after being handed the first loss of his career in his previous fight against Teofimo Lopez. The pair went to war over 12 rounds, with Lopez securing the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles.

Ahead of his rematch with 'El Gato', the Scotsman was interviewed by Top Rank, where he said this:

"All the hard work's done, all the training's done. I'm not going to get any stronger. I'm not going to be change anything now in camp so yeah it's all done, fight week just another fight and yeah can't can't wait."

Watch Josh Taylor preview his clash with Jack Catterall below from 3:25: