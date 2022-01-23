Jack Della Maddalena addresses not touching gloves before fight

Promotional newcomer Jack Della Maddalena refused to touch his opponent Pete Rodriguez's gloves at the beginning of their preliminary card bout at UFC 270.

However, the Australian clarified that he meant no disrespect nor was he harboring any ill feelings towards his opponent. Della Maddalena explained that he just doesn't see the point of performing the combat sports tradition. During his post-fight press conference interview, Della Maddalena said:

"I just tend not to touch gloves. It's not a disrespectful thing. All respect to Pete. I like to just... if we're fighting, I don't know what's the point in going out there and touching gloves."

The Contender Series star made the most out of his UFC debut. The bout ended when Della Maddalena landed a vicious left hand that knocked Rodriguez out. Referee Frank Trigg was forced to intervene at the 2:59 mark of the opening round.

Check out Della Maddalena's post-fight press conference at UFC 270:

UFC 270 will be headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. It will be Ngannou's first title defense since capturing the crown against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Jack Della Maddalena shows confidence in UFC debut

Jack Della Maddalena was originally slated to face Warlley Alves on the card. However, he was given a last-minute replacement after Alves was forced to withdraw just a few days before the event.

Nonetheless, Della Maddalena put in a spectacular performance in his UFC debut. The Aussie showcased tremendous footwork as he evaded his opponent's aggressive offense. Della Maddalena also peppered Rodriguez with jabs and power shots in the lead-up to the finish.

After the fight, Della Maddalena said he expected to feel the nerves, but they never came. The 25-year-old also proclaimed that he's going to win the Performance of the Night bonus. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Della Maddalena said:

"To be honest, I was waiting for the jitters and they never came," Della Maddalena said following his victory. “So same as usual. That’s what I like to call the 50 g-spot, baby!"

Watch Della Maddalena's post-fight interview with Joe Rogan below:

