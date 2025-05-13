Jack Della Maddalena gives edge to Ian Garry but sees wild card in Sean Brady

Jack Della Maddalena returned to the octagon last weekend and dethroned Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315 to win the welterweight gold.

Ad

While it appears that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will get the first opportunity to challenge Della Maddalena, the new welterweight champion weighed in on a potential matchup that could have huge implications for the division.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Australian was asked how he believes a potential fight between top-ranked 170-pounders Ian Garry and Sean Brady would play out. He said:

"That's a brilliant fight. I think, I don't know, I think, maybe Ian Garry might beat him. I think Sean Brady's striking isn't amazing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When asked if he believes 'The Future' can keep the fight on the feet, Della Maddalena stated:

"I think if he had the right footwork, I think he could keep it standing. But I think if it does hit the ground then, yeah, my opinion would change pretty quickly. I think he'd be in a bit of trouble. It's an interesting matchup. Striker, grappler style, I believe."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brady has revealed that he doesn't plan to sit out and wait for a title shot and instead hopes to face Garry. He previously called out 'The Future' for calling for a title shot following his unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Jack Della Maddalena not concerned with title glory

While Jack Della Maddalena captured the welterweight title at UFC 315, he doesn't believe holding the belt has much meaning. During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'JDM' said:

Ad

"The belt doesn't really mean too much. It's all about the fights, I feel. Obviously, I beat the guy that had it, but there's a lot of guys that can - anyone can win on any given night. I think I can beat a lot of the top contenders. I back myself and now it's time to start knocking them off."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Caleb Gebrewold Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.



Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.



Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.