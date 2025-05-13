Jack Della Maddalena gives edge to Ian Garry but sees wild card in Sean Brady

Jack Della Maddalena returned to the octagon last weekend and dethroned Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision at UFC 315 to win the welterweight gold.
While it appears that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will get the first opportunity to challenge Della Maddalena, the new welterweight champion weighed in on a potential matchup that could have huge implications for the division.
Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Australian was asked how he believes a potential fight between top-ranked 170-pounders Ian Garry and Sean Brady would play out. He said:
"That's a brilliant fight. I think, I don't know, I think, maybe Ian Garry might beat him. I think Sean Brady's striking isn't amazing."
When asked if he believes 'The Future' can keep the fight on the feet, Della Maddalena stated:
"I think if he had the right footwork, I think he could keep it standing. But I think if it does hit the ground then, yeah, my opinion would change pretty quickly. I think he'd be in a bit of trouble. It's an interesting matchup. Striker, grappler style, I believe."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:
Brady has revealed that he doesn't plan to sit out and wait for a title shot and instead hopes to face Garry. He previously called out 'The Future' for calling for a title shot following his unanimous decision victory over Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.
Jack Della Maddalena not concerned with title glory
While Jack Della Maddalena captured the welterweight title at UFC 315, he doesn't believe holding the belt has much meaning. During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'JDM' said:
"The belt doesn't really mean too much. It's all about the fights, I feel. Obviously, I beat the guy that had it, but there's a lot of guys that can - anyone can win on any given night. I think I can beat a lot of the top contenders. I back myself and now it's time to start knocking them off."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below: