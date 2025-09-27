Jack Della Maddalena insists Craig Jones’ techniques are key to beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena recently discussed his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev. The Australian fighter emphasized that with the help of Craig Jones, he can effectively neutralize Makhachev's skills.Della Maddalena is coming off a victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, where he claimed the welterweight championship. His first title defense is officially scheduled against Makhachev at UFC 322 on Nov. 15. Ahead of the bout, Della Maddalena participated in a Q&amp;A session, where he was asked about his preparations.In response, the UFC welterweight champion said:&quot;It's just the same team, really. It's the same guys I've been working with for a long time. Craig Jones has helped out in the last two camps... It hasn’t worked yet, but this time it will for sure.&quot;Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):Islam Makhachev acknowledges Jack Della Maddalena's stature ahead of UFC 322Jack Della Maddalena entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2021. Since his UFC debut in January 2022, Della Maddalena now boasts an undefeated record of 8-0, with victories over Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns as well.Speaking at a recent live event, Islam Makhachev is seemingly not overlooking Della Maddalena's skills. He said:&quot;The preparation is good, we've just started it. I've just said that we were in camp for three weeks and we've just come back. Of course, he presents some danger. If a man is a champion in any weight class, especially in our organization, there are no mismatches there. I am heading towards this fight with the most responsible mindset possible.&quot; [H/t: @RedCorner_MMA on X]Makhachev's last defeat took place against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. Since then, the Dagestani fighter has not faced any losses and now boasts a 15-fight winning streak as he heads into UFC 322.