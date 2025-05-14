Jack Della Maddalena issues bold preview of Islam Makhachev fight: "Stuff the takedowns"

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena recently weighed in on his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev. The Aussie believes he could "stuff the takedowns" and eventually knock the former champion out.

Ad

Della Maddalena successfully dethroned Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to become the new welterweight champion this past weekend. Recently, Dana White announced that Makhachev will vacate his lightweight belt in pursuit of the 170-pound strap.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The general consensus suggests that Makhachev would submit Della Maddalena in due course. However, the Australian champion seems confident in his abilities to stuff the takedowns and also believes he could knock out the Dagestani in their upcoming fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the striking phenom had this to say:

"I'm sure people are just gonna assume that Islam [Makhachev] would just take me down and submit me pretty quickly. He seems like he's a pretty big guy. I think it'll be one fight [at welterweight] and he'll go back down [because of the outcome]."

Ad

He added:

"I think I can take him out. Belal [Muhammad] really changes his stance and walks forward. I don't think Islam is a very good striker. I think I can land a lot of shots and take him out. Stuff the takedowns. If I get taken down, I believe I can get back to my feet."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena breaks down potential fight between Ian Machado Garry and Sean Brady

After beating Leon Edwards, UFC welterweight Sean Brady expressed his disinterest in waiting for a title shot and instead hopes to fight Ian Machado Garry. The 170-pound kingpin Jack Della Maddalena recently shared his perspective on the potential matchup.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he had this to say:

Ad

"That's a brilliant fight. I think, maybe Ian Garry might beat him. I think Sean Brady's striking isn't amazing. I think if he had the right footwork, I think he could keep it standing. But I think if it does hit the ground then my opinion would change pretty quickly. I think he'd be in a bit of trouble. It's an interesting matchup."

Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.