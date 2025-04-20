  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jack Della Maddalena makes bold callout to Islam Makhachev with Alexander Volkanovski's payback in mind

Jack Della Maddalena makes bold callout to Islam Makhachev with Alexander Volkanovski's payback in mind

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 14:17 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena (left) discusses potential fight against Islam Makhachev (middle). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jack Della Maddalena (left) discusses potential fight against Islam Makhachev (middle). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Jack Della Maddalena is currently scheduled to face Belal Muhammad for the welterweight championship at UFC 315. Ahead of that, the Australian fighter weighed in on the possibility of a clash against Islam Makhachev.

Ad

Recently, during his appearance on The Grin Reapers podcast, Della Maddalena was asked about his interest in a potential fight with the UFC lightweight champion.

In response, the 28-year-old expressed his willingness to take on the challenge and mentioned how he could seek revenge for Alexander Volkanovski, who has been defeated twice by Makhachev. He said:

"That'd be nice... In Perth, bit of a story. Volk [revenge]. That'd be nice... In Perth, bit of a story. Volk revenge. Get through Belal and I think opportunities will present themselves."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (9:55):

youtube-cover
Ad

Since joining the UFC through 'Dana White's Contender Series', Della Maddalena has remained undefeated in the promotion. In his last two fights, he has overcome veterans like Kevin Holland and Gilbert Burns, to stake his claim for the championship fight.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Islam Makhachev's next fight depends upon Jack Della Maddalena's upcoming championship bout

Islam Makhachev has long shown interest in moving up to the 170-pound weight class and competing for the title. However, the UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, is hesitant to defend his title against Makhachev because they are friends and frequent training partners.

Ad

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Alexander Volkanovski discussed Makhachev's potential move to the 170-pound division. Additionally, Volkanovski pointed out that Jack Della Maddalena's upcoming fight at UFC 315 could play a significant role in determining the situation. He said:

"You've got the Belal situation... If Jack Della Maddalena wins that fight, Islam's moving up. Let's be real. Islam [Makhachev] is moving up straight away. Is that what they're waiting for? There's a lot of moving parts right now."
Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications