Jack Della Maddalena reflects on chasing finish against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena has crowned himself the new welterweight champion after defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 315. However, Della Maddalena revealed that he was hoping for a finish rather than a decision victory against Muhammad.

In his previous fight at UFC 299, Della Maddalena made a comeback, winning by knockout against Gilbert Burns in the final round. As his fight against Muhammad progressed into the later rounds, the Australian aimed for a similar outcome.

During the post-fight press conference, Della Maddalena shared his thoughts on that pursuit and said:

"I was hoping to get him out of there. I've been thinking all week to get... that like late-fight finish, like the Gilbert Burns, like it felt good to rally through and then take him out at the end. But, I tried."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (39:36):

Ian Machado Garry calls out Jack Della Maddalena after UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena has gained immediate interest from Islam Makhachev for a welterweight title fight after UFC 315. Additionally, Ian Machado Garry, who is currently riding high on confidence after his recent performances, has expressed his willingness to face Della Maddalena.

In an extensive video post on his Instagram account, 'The Future' said:

"You got the new champion, Jack Della Maddalena, the Aussie! Great performance, but sloppy! The rumor is Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170 lbs. If he does, then all of us welterweights have to take a step back and give the man the respect he deserves."

He added:

"But, if negotiations don’t go so well, then you’ve got a tall, blonde, Irishman who is ready to take over the UFC and get that belt, and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena. I’ll box his ears off him.”

Check out Ian Garry's comments (via @Home_of_Fight on X) below:

Despite suffering the only blemish of his MMA career at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov, Garry made a swift comeback. The Irishman recently secured a unanimous decision victory over rising prospect Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

