  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jack Della Maddalena's coach issues blunt reality check to Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams: "He is a midget" 

Jack Della Maddalena's coach issues blunt reality check to Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams: "He is a midget" 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 11:27 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena's (left) coach believes Ilia Topuria (right) poses little threat to his pupil. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jack Della Maddalena's coach, Ben Vickers, is convinced that Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams are a fool's crusade. Vickers believes as talented as 'El Matador' is, he lacks the physical stature to compete against a welterweight like his pupil.

Ad

Both Topuria and Maddalena's claim to fame in the UFC has been their prolific striking. The Georgian-born Spaniard holds KO wins against promotional elites like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, among others.

Similarly, the 28-year-old Aussie also possesses elite striking and holds four knockouts in the world's elite MMA organization.

As the reigning welterweight champion's coach sees it, Topuria and Maddalena essentially sport the same fighting style, just that 'El Matador' is a lot smaller than his student.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The lightweight kingpin has time and again teased an eventual move up to 170 pounds, an idea the Scrappy MMA head honcho deems unrealistic. Speaking to Submission Raido about how Topuria matches up as a potential future opponent, Vickers said:

"[Ilia] is my height, and I’m a midget. He needs to stay where he is. It will be a very bad decision for him to come up and fight Jack. They’re the same fighters essentially, he’s just a midget and Jack’s a bit bigger."
Ad

The MMA coach, however, claimed that he'd be open to welcoming the challenge if Topuria decided to make the jump:

"They do a lot of the same things very well, and I love Ilia. He is one of my favorite fighters to watch because he fights like Jack. They are very similar, but I don't think he has any business jumping up two weight classes and fighting Jack, but that's up to him. If he wants to do that, fair play to him. I respect it."
Ad

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's coach's comments on Ilia Topuria below:

Ad

Ilia Topuria offers Jack Della Maddalena advice for Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria believes dissuading Islam Makhachev from attempting takedowns is Jack Della Maddalena's key to victory against the Dagestani. Makhachev is set to challenge the Australian for the welterweight strap at UFC 322 in New York.

During an interview with mainevent in June, before the welterweight headliner in Madison Square Garden was even confirmed, 'El Matador' shared valuable advice for the 28-year-old, saying:

"He has to work the straight body shots, because that takes away the intentions of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he is going to stop his [Makhachev's] intentions of the takedowns."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications