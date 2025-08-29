Jack Della Maddalena's coach issues blunt reality check to Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams: "He is a midget" 

Jack Della Maddalena's coach, Ben Vickers, is convinced that Ilia Topuria's welterweight dreams are a fool's crusade. Vickers believes as talented as 'El Matador' is, he lacks the physical stature to compete against a welterweight like his pupil.Both Topuria and Maddalena's claim to fame in the UFC has been their prolific striking. The Georgian-born Spaniard holds KO wins against promotional elites like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira, among others.Similarly, the 28-year-old Aussie also possesses elite striking and holds four knockouts in the world's elite MMA organization.As the reigning welterweight champion's coach sees it, Topuria and Maddalena essentially sport the same fighting style, just that 'El Matador' is a lot smaller than his student.The lightweight kingpin has time and again teased an eventual move up to 170 pounds, an idea the Scrappy MMA head honcho deems unrealistic. Speaking to Submission Raido about how Topuria matches up as a potential future opponent, Vickers said:&quot;[Ilia] is my height, and I’m a midget. He needs to stay where he is. It will be a very bad decision for him to come up and fight Jack. They’re the same fighters essentially, he’s just a midget and Jack’s a bit bigger.&quot;The MMA coach, however, claimed that he'd be open to welcoming the challenge if Topuria decided to make the jump:&quot;They do a lot of the same things very well, and I love Ilia. He is one of my favorite fighters to watch because he fights like Jack. They are very similar, but I don't think he has any business jumping up two weight classes and fighting Jack, but that's up to him. If he wants to do that, fair play to him. I respect it.&quot;Check out Jack Della Maddalena's coach's comments on Ilia Topuria below:Ilia Topuria offers Jack Della Maddalena advice for Islam Makhachev fightIlia Topuria believes dissuading Islam Makhachev from attempting takedowns is Jack Della Maddalena's key to victory against the Dagestani. Makhachev is set to challenge the Australian for the welterweight strap at UFC 322 in New York.During an interview with mainevent in June, before the welterweight headliner in Madison Square Garden was even confirmed, 'El Matador' shared valuable advice for the 28-year-old, saying:&quot;He has to work the straight body shots, because that takes away the intentions of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he is going to stop his [Makhachev's] intentions of the takedowns.&quot;