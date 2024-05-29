Jack Della Maddalena’s grappling skills shock Craig Jones - “I steal moves off him

Jack Della Maddalena is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC right now, and also part of a new wave of welterweight talent emerging under the promotion's banner. Despite being known for his crisp boxing, Della Maddalena's grappling skillset is not to be underestimated, according to Craig Jones.

Jones is one of the world's most innovative submission grapplers in the world right now, and has worked with former champion Alexander Volkanovski since 2021.

According to the Australian, Della Maddalena's high-level grappling skills shocked him, and he even admitted that he has stolen moves from the welterweight contender.

Jones recently appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience largely to promote his upcoming grappling event, the Craig Jones Invitational. During the episode, they also discussed the surging welterweight's talent as an MMA fighter. Speaking on the 170-pounder, Jones said:

"I steal moves off him. I remember when he went to the [Dana White's] Contender Series, he hit a makikomi reversal in the first round of the Contender Series fight and I was blown away by his grappling. I've been watching it since. His reversal of Gilbert Burns was crazy. I've trained with him and I steal moves from him. He's so good at grappling."

Watch Jones discuss Jack Della Maddalena's grappling below from 45:10:

Jack Della Maddalena forced out of UFC 305 with nasty infection

Jack Della Maddalena is coming off the biggest win of his career - a TKO victory over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299. Hoping to capitalize on that momentum, the surging contender was eager to compete at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia, with an opponent yet to be secured for the August date.

But his hopes of doing so have been cut short as he suffered a nasty infection in his forearm that made its way to his bone, forcing him to need surgery to repair the damage.

He took to Instagram to share his news with fans, and wrote:

"Had surgery on my arm 1 week after 299. 10 days later my wound had began splitting. Which was indicative of infection. Went in for surgery 2 as believed to be infection present, bone cleaned plate replaced, stayed in hospital for 9 days on IV antibiotics then moved to oral antibiotics. Thought the infection was under control..."

He continued:

"Unfortunately this means I won’t be competing at UFC 305 in Perth. Which is a tough pill to swallow. At the moment I am focused on recovery, Ridding my body of infection and allowing the bone to mend..."

See Jack Della Maddalena's post below: