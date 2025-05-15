Jack Della Maddalena's head coach shares bold prediction for Islam Makhachev bout after studying his fight against Dustin Poirier

UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena's coach, Ben Vickers, recently shared his prediction on the Islam Makhachev title fight. Claiming he studied the Dagestani's fight against Dustin Poirier, the Australian coach believes in his fighter's ability to win via knockout in their upcoming clash.

UFC CEO Dana White recently made several exciting title fight announcements. One among them is the much-anticipated Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev. The former champion has officially vacated his lightweight title in pursuit of achieving the welterweight gold.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the Australian coach backed Della Maddalena to win, stating:

"I watched a bit of footage of Makhachev, in particular the Poirier fight. I've never watched Makhachev before as a potential opponent, I've just enjoyed him fighting because he's brilliant to watch. But, I think Jack will knock him out."

He added:

"Poirier only hit [Makhachev] once in the first round. I just feel like he's not used to taking damage. He's not used to being in tough fights with someone pushing the pace, and he's been knocked out before. Jack's got size on him. Belal is a perfect warm-up fight. I feel very confident going into that fight."

Check out Ben Vickers' comments below:

Jack Della Maddalena shares definitive prediction for Islam Makhachev fight

As many in the MMA community predict Islam Makhachev to win via submission in his upcoming fight against Jack Della Maddalena, the Aussie champion seems confident in knocking out the 33-year-old in their upcoming title fight.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the champ criticized the Dagestani's striking skills, while acknowledging the general consensus on how the fight would go, stating:

"I'm sure people are just gonna assume that Islam would just take me down and submit me pretty quickly. I think it'll be one fight [at welterweight] and he'll go back down [because of the potential loss]. I think I can take him out. I don't think Islam is a very good striker. I think I can land a lot of shots and take him out. Stuff the takedowns. If I get taken down, I believe I can get back to my feet."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:

