Jack Hermansson aiming for a title contender fight against Robert Whittaker or Paulo Costa

This Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 main event will feature Jack Hermansson in action against Marvin Vettori. Having undergone multiple changes in opponents, The Joker has made it clear that he only wants to fight either Paulo Costa or Robert Whittaker after his next one.

In a recent interview with BJPenn, Jack Hermansson started by claiming that he was looking forward to putting away Darren Till. The two were initially scheduled to fight this weekend, however, The Gorilla was forced to pull out due to injury.

“I was very disappointed especially with all the work that went into this fight camp. I have been specializing on Darren Till. We just broke the game down into small details and worked so hard to perfect everything. Then he is suddenly out. I lose a great opponent and a big fan-favorite. That sucked, we managed to at least get a fight.”- Jack Hermansson on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

However, Hermansson also added that he isn't a fan of the fight against Till and only labeled it as his "tune-up fight". The Joker then added that he's now aiming for a title contender fight and the line starts with Robert Whittaker, but if the former middleweight champ isn't available, then Paulo Costa it is.

“I don’t like the Till fight too much because that was supposed to be my tune-up fight to show I am the next contender. Now I want that title contender fight,” Hermansson concluded. “It is Robert Whittaker but if Rob isn’t ready, then, Paulo Costa. Those are the only two guys. My next fight should be a contender fight.”

Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori goes down this weekend

Jack Hermansson will be returning to the Octagon for a huge middleweight clash against The Italian Dream, Marvin Vettori. The two European 185-pounders will look to put on an exciting fight and the winner is definitely jumping up the ranks in the stacked middleweight division.