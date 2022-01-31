Jack Hermansson believes a second meeting with Khamzat Chimaev might happen if latter comes up to middleweight

Jack Hermansson is open to a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev down the road. 'The Joker' has admitted that would like to cross paths with Chimaev in submission wrestling.

Hermansson and Chimaev squared off in a wrestling match last November, with 'Borz' emerging victorious.

During an interview with LowKick MMA, Hermansson claimed that the possibility of a second fight with Chimaev is quite high. However, it is not something 'The Joker' has on his priority list right now:

"For now I'd love to have a rematch in grappling, in submission wrestling, which I feel like, that's my area, you know. He's a freestyle wrestler and I see myself as grappling, submission wrestling, that's my best skill. I would love to have a rematch in that and when it comes to MMA, I definitely think there's a possibility we're going to fight but I don't think that's the fight to do at the moment," said Jack Hermansson.

Hermansson added that the rematch with Chimaev has to happen on the right timeline. The UFC middleweight star is eyeing the UFC middleweight title at the moment, whereas Chimaev is gunning for the UFC welterweight title.

Hermansson is quite aware that if Chimaev moves up to middleweight, a second fight between the pair could be imminent:

"You know, it has to be at the right timeline, as you mentioned, he's hunting the gold in welterweight, I'm hunting the gold in middleweight. I'm not fighting in both weight classes, he does. So if he is on his way up in my weight class, you know, we're getting closer to each other, definitely that's a fight that we could do," added Jack Hermansson.

Check out Jack Hermansson's interview with Lowkick MMA below:

Jack Hermansson will step back into the octagon against Sean Strickland this weekend

At the upcoming UFC Vegas 47 show this weekend, Jack Hermansson will face Sean Strickland in a huge middleweight showdown. Hermansson will be heading into the fight on the back of a win over Edmen Shahbazyan from 2021.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland had two fights in the UFC in 2021, both of them going in his favor. Strickland's first bout of the year was against Krzysztof Jotko. His following fight was against Uriah Hall, which was a five-round main event. Strickland won both of his fights via decision.

The winner of this weekend's UFC Vegas 47 main event is expected to move up the middleweight rankings. With a huge UFC middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker on the horizon, both Strickland and Hermannson will look for a big win.

