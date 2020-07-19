Jack Hermansson gets impressive submission win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Island 2

The sixth-ranked middleweight from Sweden, Jack Hermansson, made short work of Kelvin Gastelum.

The 32-year-old snatched his 17th finish while getting back in the win column. He went into the fight with Gastelum not only as an underdog, but had a six-inch reach advantage.

Jack Hermansson scores a quick win

Gastelum now slides to a three-fight losing streak after tapping to a heel hook just 78 seconds into it. Gastelum came out quickly taking control of the center of the octagon. It was answered by a kicking attack from "The Joker". Hermansson also scored a quick and slick takedown. But in the scramble, Gastelum reversed position.

On the ground, Jack Hermansson's reach advantage didn't matter. With a distinct wrestling advantage, Gastelum should have handled the situation better. However, Hermansson found he had a hold of his opponent's leg.

There he cinched in the tight heel hook forcing the submission. With the win just a week before Darren Till and Robert Whittaker face-off, Hermansson admitted he'd like the winner.

Without breaking a sweat, there is the possibility the UFC keeps him in Abu Dhabi as a back up in case someone needs to pull out.