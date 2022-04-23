"Darren?" - Jack Hermansson directs creepy post to Darren Till following rumored bout agreement

Jack Hermansson recently uploaded a strange post on Instagram directed at Darren Till. This comes after another recent post by Hermansson following the leaked news of a newly signed fight between the two posted by Till.

The news of their new fight follows a previously announced matchup between Till and Hermansson that was scheduled to take place a few years ago. Unfortunately, the Englishman had to pull out due to a knee injury and fans never got to see the almost 'sure-to-be-thrilling' fight. Below is the post by 'The Gorilla'.

While Hermansson has been lobbying for the fight on Instagram, it seems Till has spilled the beans, posting a screenshot of the notification screen on his phone, where a text can clearly be read saying:

"Hermansson has accepted Maynard said you can have the main no problem?

Later, a picture was posted of Till at the gym by his team with a caption reading:

"Fight camp has begun for Darren Till #Kaobon #UFC"

Jack Hermansson and Darren Till look to change their trajectory with a victory in this middleweight banger

Jack Hermansson (22-7, 9-5 UFC) is 2-3 in his last five fights, coming off a split decision loss to Sean Strickland back in February of this year.

'The Joker' has always been an enigma of the division. He's got a very well rounded style with the ability to find quick submissions and end the fight in an instant. Everything points to him having championship potential, yet, he's been unable to make his way out of the hellacious landscape that is the UFC middleweight top ten and into true title contention.

Across the cage will be a popular English striker, and the clash of the two differing styles has the makings for a real war.

Darren Till (18-4-1, 5-4-1 UFC) has had a similar story so far in his career. Gigantic star potential (and he's already well beloved) but unable to really hit his stride in the UFC like he did on his way to earning the welterweight title shot against Tyron Woodley over four years ago.

A fight between Till and Hermansson will be instrumental in deciding the 2022 landscape of the UFC's middleweight division. It could also be a very make-or-break situation for the fighters' careers, as we've seen the UFC does not hesitate to release a fighter on a losing streak, despite them being popular.

Edited by Allan Mathew