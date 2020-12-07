Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori take home $50,000 bonus for performance at UFC Vegas 16

Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori earned a fitting reward after they engaged in a fight that will be remembered for ages to come at UFC Vegas 16. The two middleweights walked home with a well-deserved fight of the night accolade that secured them a $50,000 bonus.

It was certainly clear that the main event of UFC Vegas 16 would offer an entertaining fight for the fans, but Marvin Vettori and Hermannson exceeded all expectations in their 25-minute impetuous brawl inside the Octagon.

The 27-year-old Marvin Vettori put on the performance of a lifetime and got the better of Hermansson, which earned him the victory via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–46, 49–45).

Marvin Vettori bagged the first round after sniping Hermansson with lethal combinations and clearly looked the better of the two. The second round seemingly appeared to be more competitive, in which the Italian towered over Hermansson but failed to inflict much damage.

Marvin Vettori displayed an impressive takedown defense, but Hermansson looked visibly fresher in the third round and landed body shots while mixing it up with vicious punches.

The two middleweights - absorbed in a ferocious scramble - kept the pace of the fourth round incredibly high in a back-and-forth battle. In the final round, Hermansson and Marvin Vettori connected a total of 73 significant strikes, but it was the latter who had the edge and breezed past his #4-ranked opponent.

What's next for Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson?

After a huge win over Jack Hermansson, Marvin Vettori is likely to break into the top five of the UFC middleweight division rankings. After the fight, Vettori mentioned that he would like to scrap with Paulo Costa in his next bout. "Lets go Borrachinha, we are gonna make a hell of a fight," said Vettori.

🇮🇹 Italian Dream 𝕧 Borrachina 🇧🇷



After taking out number 𝟝 in the middleweight rankings, Marvin Vettori has his eye on Paulo Costa next! pic.twitter.com/ICh1YR5KKl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 6, 2020

The Italian has now won four successive fights, so a win against Costa would certainly make him a top contender for the middleweight title.

Jack Hermansson, however, has come up short in two of his last three outings, with the only win coming against Kelvin Gastelum in July earlier this year. "The Joker" will be desperately hoping for a victory in his next bout if he intends to remain in the top five of the middleweight rankings.