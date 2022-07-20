"He has the touch of death" - Jack Hermansson pulls out legendary Conor McGregor reference to describe Alex Pereira's left hook

Jack Hermansson has claimed that Alex Pereira's left hook has "the touch of death" and is sufficient to put any UFC middleweight to sleep if it connects cleanly. Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland with a vicious left hook early in the first round during their recent clash at UFC 276.

'Poatan' used the same left hook to put Israel Adesanya to sleep during their kickboxing rematch back in 2017. During a recent interaction with the media ahead of UFC London this weekend, Hermansson used the popular "touch of death" quote to describe Pereira:

"He has the touch of death and usually, you know, Strickland can be a really hard, tricky person to hit but yeah, if Pereira touches you with that left hook it's good night for about everybody."

Watch the interview below:

Ahead of Conor McGregor's blockbuster crossover boxing match with Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, UFC commentator Joe Rogan showered praise on the Irishman by claiming that he had the "touch of death" in his left hand.

At the time, McGregor was a two-division UFC champion, having picked up knockout title wins over Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez, respectively.

Jack Hermansson predicts potential clash between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira is expected to fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title next. Pereira is already 2-0 against 'The Last Stylebender' in a pair of kickboxing matches, but MMA is a completely different sport.

While he is full of praise for Pereira's striking skills, Hermansson isn't sure whether the Brazilian can beat Adesanya in a potential clash. The Swede feels that Adesanya's style is better-suited for MMA and Alex Pereira will find it difficult to land strikes against the Nigerian-born Kiwi, who is a master of range and distance management.

Having said that, Hermansson admits that although Adesanya is likely to land more strikes, all 'Poatan' needs is just one sweet connection to end the fight:

"Adesanya I feel has a more a better style suited to MMA and I think it's gonna be hard for Pereira with the distance, the footwork and the small gloves and everything so I feel like Adesanya is gonna hit him more but as we know, he only needs one [strike] and that might be enough so the chance for a knockout is always there."

Hermansson is set to take on Chris Curtis in a middleweight clash that will co-headline UFC London this weekend.

