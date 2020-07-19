A few hours prior to tonight's UFC Fight Island 2, it was reported that Israel Adesanya will be defending his UFC Middleweight Championship against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

UFC Fight Island 2 itself featured a huge Middleweight fight, with Jack Hermansson beating top contender Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event of the show via a first-round submission finish.

While interacting with the media in the post-event press conference, 'The Joker' claimed that when he eventually gets his shot at the UFC Middleweight Title, it will be Paulo Costa who will be the champion and Hermansson will be facing the hard-hitting Brazilian for the belt.

"I believe that Paulo Costa will be the champion [Jack Hermansson's prediction on the Costa vs Israel Adesanya title fight] when I fight for title."

'The Joker' was further asked about his prediction regarding the UFC 253 fight and how he feels Costa will be beating 'The Last Stylebender' for the title. To this, Hermansson said that 'Borrachinha' will definitely be putting some pressure on Adesanya. And given how insane Costa's pressure is, the Brazilian can throw hard at his opponents for almost every round throughout a fight.

"He is gonna put some pressure on Adesanya, you know. Paulo Costa's pressure is just insane. He's throwing so hard with everything he got and he can do it for almost all of the rounds, it's just incredible, the physique and the power that guy has. I think it's gonna be problematic for Adesanya."

However, Hermansson didn't rule out the chances of Adesanya winning. 'The Joker' did claim that the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion is a great fighter and labeled him a "stand-up wizard".

When will Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa take place?

Paulo Costa will finally be getting his shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship against current Champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 on 19th September 2020. The fight is yet to be announced officially but consider it a done deal at this point.