"I was offered a five-rounder" - Jack Hermansson reveals why he was skeptical about Darren Till fight after it was offered

Jack Hermansson is moving on from the idea of a Darren Till fight. After a recent bout cancelation against 'The Gorilla' for July 23 in England, Hermansson is now focusing on other opponents in the middleweight division.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hermansson discussed several subjects, including recent training with Till's friend Khamzat Chimaev, squashing the beef with UFC London opponent Chris Curtis, and much more.

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. https://t.co/A9rIVe5ckm

While describing why he was initially unsure if this Till fight would ever happen, Hermansson said:

"I was a little bit skeptical and you know, his reactions. First, I was offered a five-rounder. All of a sudden he wants to fight three rounds. So that was a bad indication, and then he doesn't announce the fight. No announcement, no talking about it on social media."

"It was like you couldn't go on Darren Till's site and see who he was going to fight. I felt a little bit bad when I could see that he didn't talk about the fight or anything like that."

Watch the interview/ video below:

Till also pulled out of a separate, previously attempted booking with Jack Hermansson. An injury to the English fighter resulted in him having to withdraw from a targeted Hermansson bout in December 2020.

If Hermansson truly is no longer pursuing the Till fight after the pair of injury withdrawals, there are no shortage of top ten caliber options for him going forward at 185 pounds.

Jack Hermansson back to his winning ways

Hermansson returned to the win column on July 23 with his win over unranked Curtis Curtis, who stepped up as a late-replacement. He bounced back from a split decision loss to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC Fight Night on February fifth of this year.

Hermansson is now 3-3 across his last six fights will be aiming for his first pair of back-to-back wins since April 2019.

'The Joker' is currently the No.8-ranked middleweight contender in the UFC. Jack Hermansson has picked up significant wins over names like Kelvin Gastelum, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, David Branch, and Thales Leites, to name a few.

