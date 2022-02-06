Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland official stats show staggering difference in head strike accuracy 

Sean Strickland put up yet another striking masterclass at UFC Fight Night 200. 'Tarzan' took on veteran middleweight contender Jack Hermansson in the main event which took place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Although he started off on the back foot, looking a little rattled by Hermansson's leg kicks, Strickland soon found his range with his jab and since then there was no looking back for him. Hermansson, known for his grappling, failed to secure a single takedown in the fight as Strickland kept stinging him with jabs and combinations.

If Strickland's headhunting skills were ever in doubt, official stats from the fight would effectively remove them. Stats reveal that Strickland landed 125 head strikes on Hermansson with 43.7% accuracy. 'The Joker', on the other hand, managed to land just 22 head strikes in the fight with 11.3% accuracy.

Michael Carroll @MJCflipdascript

Strickland - 125/286: 43.7%

Hermansson - 22/194: 11.3%

#UFCVegas47 Official head strike accuracy numbers for tonight's main event:Strickland - 125/286: 43.7%Hermansson - 22/194: 11.3% Official head strike accuracy numbers for tonight's main event:Strickland - 125/286: 43.7%Hermansson - 22/194: 11.3%#UFCVegas47

In the end, it was Strickland who deservedly got his hand raised but much to the surprise of everyone who saw the fight, via split decision. The MMA community severely criticized judge Sal D'Amato for scoring the seemingly one-sided fight in favor of Hermansson, who failed to get any kind of offense going for most of the bout.

Chris Daukaus @ChrisDaukausMMA So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47 So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47

Sean Strickland lays down title ambitions following victory at UFC Fight Night 200

With the win, Sean Strickland continues his rise towards the top of the middleweight division. Having beaten the No.6 ranked contender on the night, 'Tarzan' has established himself as a legitimate contender in the 185lbs division.

Following the fight, Strickland said he's game to take on anyone the promotion puts in front of him next. If he had it his way, however, Strickland made it clear he'd be gunning for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. In a customary post-fight interview, he said:

"I'm a company man, I'll fight who you put in front of me, but if they have a belt, I'll be very happy."

Check out Strickland's octagon interview below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Strickland is currently on a six-fight winning streak inside the octagon and remains undefeated in the middleweight division.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim