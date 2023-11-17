"Jack The Ripper calling Jeffrey Dahmer a bad person" - WBC president slamming Ring Magazine for bias completely backfires among boxing fans

The WBC is among the most prominent sanctioning bodies in the sport of boxing, alongside the likes of the WBA, WBO, and IBF. Due to the sport's complicated history, its sanctioning bodies have always butted heads with Ring Magazine. Now, the WBC vs. Ring Magazine feud seems to have risen to the forefront.

Recently, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expressed his bewilderment over the level of credence that Ring Magazine is afforded by the boxing community. He, during an interview with iFL TV, dismissed Ring Magazine as mere media and openly questioned why boxers gave so much prestige to its titles.

He also hit back at Ring Magazine's accusation that boxing's major organizations/sanctioning bodies are corrupt. Sulaiman's indignation stems partly from the amount of respect given to the Ring Magazine belt, which often denotes the lineal champion who defeated a division's undisputed titleholder.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, as there are no sanctioning fees and the highest-ranked fighters must face each other in a boxing match, it is generally hailed in the boxing community. Sulaiman's tirade drew a slew of reactions on X/Twitter from fans of the sport, who were critical of him.

One fan even branded him a hypocrite:

"What a hypcorite. The WBC who literally tries to rinse every cent out of every possible fight even when their title is not on the line !!!"

Meanwhile, another fan scoffed at Sulaiman talking about integrity:

"You're not serious? What would Mauricio Sulaiman and his org know about credibility!?"

One fan even described the back-and-forth as amounting to the pot calling the kettle black:

"This is like Jack The Ripper calling Jeffrey Dahmer a bad person for murdering people"

Another comment scoffed at Sulaiman's dig about Ring Magazine prioritizing money:

"'They are a business. They make money. They are biased. Completely arbitrary.' These are the same criticisms of the @WBCBoxing for the past four decades, along with corrupt & self-serving. Hypocritical statements from an organization that has crippled boxing as much as anybody."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

What did the WBC do for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor fight?

The sanctioning oversaw the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Conor McGregor boxing match. Specifically, it created the commemorative 'Money Belt' for the two to fight over. The championship strap was made of alligator leather, while the 24-karat gold plate was jewel-encrusted with diamonds, sapphire, and emeralds.

After ten rounds, Mayweather emerged victorious, TKO'ing McGregor to win the belt. The money earned by the Irishman, however, would go on to draw the interest of many from MMA, who, to this day, still pursue boxing matches.