"Jackie always puts on a damn show" - Fans come up with potential barnburners for Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan

The kind of fight that fans want to see for Jackie Buntan this year is one where she faces a world-class champion.

The Filipino-American stalwart has potentially earned a rematch against current ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell after capturing her third dominant victory over Martine Michieletto this past March.

But as we all know, Sundell has got her hands full with Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova for her next world title defense, which takes place May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

So now that Jackie Buntan is primed and ready for her next fight, who should be her next opponent?

That's the question ONE Championship posted for their followers on Instagram this week after releasing footage of Buntan practicing on the heavy bag.

"Determination in action. Who should Jackie Buntan square off against next?"

Fight fans immediately took to Instagram to answer the question, creating a list of potential barnburners for the Muay Thai sensation.

Check them all out below:

Fan comments

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stay informed with Sportskeeda MMA for future updates of Jackie Buntan's next big fight.

Jackie Buntan makes her case for another world title shot after surviving Michieletto in Muay Thai banger

There's no doubt that Jackie Buntan fills up the seats in the stadium when she's on a fight card.

Her brawling ways and diverse skill sets are always a topic of conversation because no matter how tough her opponent is, you can count on Buntan to deliver a great show.

'The Italian Queen' Martine Michieletto was by no means a picnic. After being slightly wobbled by one of the Italian punches, Buntan had to dig deep to survive Michieletto's relentless offense, especially in the second round.

But the Boxing Works representative got herself out of danger just in time to win the Muay Thai bout by decision and earn a potential shot at the divisional world title.

Watch the full fight below:

Poll : Which world champion do you think Jackie Buntan could potentially fight next? Phetjeeja Allycia Hellen Rodrigues 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback