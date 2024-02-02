“I want to get it when the time comes” – Jackie Buntan willing to work her way back to rematch with Smilla Sundell for gold

Jackie Buntan has unfinished business in the strawweight division, but while she is motivated by this pursuit, she isn’t getting ahead of herself either.

At ONE Fight Night 14 last September, she was set to face off with Smilla Sundell in a rematch for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Unfortunately, she was forced to withdraw from the rematch after producing two impressive back-to-back wins to get herself back in title contention.

Her decision loss to Sundell back at ONE 156 remains the one blemish on Buntan’s record under the ONE Championship banner.

It’s clear that Buntan still has the Sundell rematch in her sights, but rather than tripping over herself to finally get it underway, the 26-year-old is staying composed and waiting for the moment to come to her.

She spoke about her mentality regarding the fight during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, saying:

“I want to get back and win that title - that’s obviously the goal. I’m in no rush to get it. I think I want to get it when the time comes to me, but I know I’m putting in the work to get my way to that spot again.”

Jackie Buntan will use this time to continue developing her skills

If there’s one thing that we learned about Jackie Buntan from her loss to Smilla Sundell, it’s that she has the resilience to back up her skills inside the Circle.

The Filipino-American showed that she isn’t going anywhere, and belongs at the top of the division in the fights that followed her loss to Sundell. Her performance against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 last year was a statement win.

Buntan is in no rush because she has total confidence in her own skills and keeping her head to the ground in the meantime will only make her better prepared for when the opportunity arises.