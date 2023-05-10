Jackie Buntan admits getting nervous opening the main card of ONE Fight Night 10

Jackie Buntan had a lot of pressure on her shoulders, but she delivered an exciting performance.

The Filipino-American bested Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend to open up the main card of the event, electrifying the crowd with a first-round knockout.

While she made it look easy, the 25-year-old certainly felt the pressure of making a good first impression on the crowd in attendance for the promotion’s first-ever event in the United States.

After two exciting bouts to warm up the crowd, ONE announcer Dom Lau introduced the fighters in the main card with great fanfare. Jackie Buntan had the unenviable opportunity of competing in the first match after the introductions, which got to her slightly.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan revealed:

“Honestly, I was the first to fight after the opening ceremony. Being just behind the scenes kind of got me nervous.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jackie Buntan shook off the nerves pretty quickly, delivering a low-high combination that dropped Diandra Martin to the floor in the very first round. The Australian striker tried, but ultimately could not answer the referee's count, ending the fight at the 2:34 mark of the opening round.

With the win, the Boxing Works product built a bit of momentum for herself and is now looking at ONE Championship gold. She expressed her desire to compete in kickboxing in the strawweight division, but she’s also looking forward to a rematch against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Fans in North America can watch the replay of Jackie Buntan’s exciting win at ONE Fight Night 10 for free via Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes