Jackie Buntan eyes ONE Championship gold after Diandra Martin fight

ONE rising star Jackie Buntan almost had the strawweight Muay Thai world title at her fingertips, but ultimately fell short against Smilla Sundell last year.

Despite the setback, the Filipino-American phenom knows a decisive victory over Diandra Martin at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video puts her in a position to right that wrong.

The Boxing Works standout will be fighting in her adoptive country on May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of her first appearance in 2023, Buntan said beating the Australian striker should no doubt legitimize her case for a rematch with the sensational Sundell:

“I think it totally will, I think I’m still a top contender in the whole division, with more experience and of course, probably more wins. But yeah I think that would definitely put me back in the mix for a title shot, you know, whether they want to do that right after this fight or give me another fight before getting back in the mix.”

Jackie Buntan returned to the win column at ONE on Prime Video 5 last year by dismantling Amber Kitchen.

Truly wise beyond her years, the 25-year-old spitfire also acknowledged other opportunities that await her promising career. She bared her desire to try her hand at two sports, just like her teammate and fellow ONE fighter Janet Todd:

“I’ve also mentioned I want to try my hand at kickboxing, you know there’s an open there’s a vacant belt in the strawweight division for kickboxing and I would totally love to try my hand at that. So that’s also an option, a goal of mine.”

For now, Buntan eyes a spectacular performance against the dangerous Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10. The entire card will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

