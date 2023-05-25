Jackie Buntan hails ONE’s decision to include international names on ONE Friday Fights: 'It definitely adds a star factor'

As one of the top female strikers in ONE Championship, Jackie Buntan is always keeping an eye out for the other striking contests that the promotion puts on.

While there have been some huge clashes on the ONE Fight Night cards that air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, there have also been some statement performances throughout the Singapore-based organization’s weekly installments in Thailand, ONE Friday Fights.

The series, which kicked off in January this year, has delivered incredible striking contests and highlight-reel finishes on a regular basis, much to the pleasure of the fans inside the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Having previously spoken about her admiration for the series and the benefits it brings to the athletes and to the promotion, it’s no secret that Buntan is a huge fan of the show.

As the series continues to deliver incredible events week after week, the cards have been gaining more high-profile fights.

With the likes of Nong-O Hama and Regian Eersel competing in world championship clashes on the events, ONE is continuously adding more world-class stars to their ONE Friday Fights bills.

In an interview with the promotion, Buntan spoke about the positives in ONE adding more high-profile athletes and fights to these cards:

“It definitely adds a star factor, and it adds more eyes to the show and to the promotion itself.”

This week’s installment features an interesting tie that will draw Jackie Buntan – ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell’s kickboxing debut against Milana Bjelogrlic at ONE Friday Fights 18 on May 26.

