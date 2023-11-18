Jackie Buntan praises coach Bryan Popejoy for recognizing the perfect time she was ready to turn pro

Jackie Buntan credits Boxing Works proprietor and head coach Bryan Popejoy with letting her know the right time to turn pro.

Buntan’s career as a professional fighter came together through a perfect confluence of events and needless to say, she has risen to the occasion every step of the way.

Making her ONE Championship debut in 2021, she scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Thai fan favorite Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

She followed that up with two more wins over Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Daniela Lopez en route to her first ONE world title opportunity.

Speaking with Alex Wendling in a recent interview, Jackie Buntan spoke about her days as an amateur Muay Thai fighter, leaving it up to Popejoy to decide when or if she would ever go pro.

“With my coach Bryan and with our gym it's especially from that transition to amateur to pro, you know, we, at least for me, prior to turning pro, I told Bryan my intentions, ‘Hey I do see myself turning professional in the future."

She added:

“But I already had an understanding that it was entirely up to him and I was more comfortable with him letting me know, ‘Hey I'm comfortable with you getting up to the big ranks the big league.’ So I just kept fighting and kept training and then until Bryan told me ‘Okay let's do it. Let's make your pro debut.’”

Jackie Buntan came up short in her first title fight, suffering a decision defeat at the hands of reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. Since then, Buntan has earned back-to-back victories against Amber Kitchen and Aussie standout Dianda Martin to put her back into the title picture.

Before long, Buntan will find herself with another opportunity to hand the Swedish teen phenom her first loss inside the Circle.